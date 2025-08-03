Police officers and the Eagle helicopter have been seen at Meola Reef. One person was taken into custody. Video / NZ Herald

Multiple police officers carried a man out of a popular Auckland park and into custody after storming the area with a dog unit and Eagle helicopter.

Three officers carried the man – understood to have experienced a medical event – out of Meola Reef Reserve in Pt Chevalier shortly after 5.15pm.

At least eight officers were earlier seen by the Herald running through the park and scouring the area near the shoreline.

The reserve is very popular with dog walkers and a police canine handler with an Alsatian yelled for members of the public to secure their animals and clear the area.