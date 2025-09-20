Fires are currently prohibited in Central Hawke’s Bay.

A man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court following two fires earlier in the day.

Police said they were notified about 6.10am with a report of a building on fire at Kent St in Newmarket.

When investigating the incident, it was found that the fire was believed to be related to an earlier fire in the morning at a business address on Manukau Rd in Epsom.

Police said no injuries were reported at either of the fires, and a 36-year-old man was arrested a short time later in relation to both fires.

The man will appear in court on two charges of arson.