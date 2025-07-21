Firefighters have contained a blaze at St Mary’s Catholic Church on Great North Road in Avondale. Video / NZ Herald

Man charged with arson after fire destroys St Mary’s Catholic Church in Avondale, Auckland

Police have charged a man with arson after a fire destroyed an historic Auckland church.

Emergency services responded to St Mary’s Church on Great North Rd in the suburb of Avondale shortly after 4am on July 14.

Auckland City Crime Squad Detective Senior Sergeant Rebecca Kirk said police had been working hard to identify the person responsible.

“Officers arrested a 42-year-old man at a New Lynn property last night.

“He has been charged with one count of arson and will appear in Auckland District Court today.