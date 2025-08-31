Advertisement
Kumeū nursery fire devastates Harry Van Lier’s business, rebuild may take a year

Mike Thorpe
By
Senior journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

NZ Herald Morning News Update | Increase in drug deaths sparks concern. Massive overnight flower nursery fire. Auckland braces for strong gales. Video / NZ Herald

The owner of a major cut-flower and exotic plant nursery says it could take up to a year to rebuild his operation after fire destroyed parts of the Kumeū property.

Harry Van Lier of Van Lier Nurseries watched as the flames tore apart generations of work.

“Oh, it’s

