Dramatic images taken at the height of the fire show thick plumes of smoke rising from a warehouse surrounded by paddocks.

Embers flew into the sky and the fire glowed bright white and orange. The inferno lit up the clouds of smoke against the dark evening sky.

Fire and Emergency Waitemetā assistant commander Garry Lane told the Herald it was a dangerous and out-of-control fire when crews arrived.

Crews were called at 9.44pm, a Fire and Emergency spokeswoman told the Herald this morning. The building was well alight when crews arrived.

The fire was burning an area of about 1250sq m, the spokeswoman said.

“[Crews] made entry but decided it was too dangerous to fight the fire from the inside,” Lane said.

“As a result, they withdrew and commenced operations from outside the building,” he said.

Two ladder trucks battled the blaze and firefighters used multiple hoses to douse the flames.

Firefighters contained the inferno at 11.53pm and the incident was scaled down at 1am, the Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said.

Two fire engines were still on the scene at 7.30am while crews monitored and dampened hotspots.

A fire investigator would be on the scene today, she said, and it was too early to determine the cause of the blaze.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Paul Radden told RNZ neither of the heavy arterial trucks from Auckland stations was working. Wellington lent one to the city’s firefighters this week, but it broke down and another was called in from Hamilton.

Lane told the Herald they had called for Hamilton’s truck, but it was then turned back.

