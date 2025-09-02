They listened as the leader of the blessing said he hoped the day would bring them peace.

He reminded those gathered that the morning was about coming together to respect a life lost.

Detective Scott Beard closed the ceremony with a short address, acknowledging the council staff and the police team still working on the investigation.

“Thank you for all your hard work. It doesn’t go unnoticed.”

Baby’s mother pleads not guilty

The mother of a newborn baby pleaded not guilty and elected a trial by jury last week.

The 36-year-old woman made her second appearance in the Auckland District Court last Wednesday.

She faces one charge of concealing the dead body of a child.

The charge document alleges the offence took place on Saturday, August 24. The baby’s body was found on Sunday morning in Auckland’s Albert Park.

The woman, who has interim name suppression and was granted bail without plea, appeared before Judge Simon Lance.

The body of a newborn baby was found in Albert Park, in central Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

Earlier, Auckland City CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Ash Matthews said police were called to Albert Park in central Auckland about 7am on August 25 after a park worker discovered the infant.

Auckland Council confirmed a park maintenance contractor found the baby’s body.

Auckland Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson said she was shocked and saddened by the discovery and had made inquiries with staff regarding the next steps.

“This is extremely distressing and my thoughts go to all concerned.”