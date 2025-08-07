The Government plans to replace the current fuel tax with a new road users charge and unemployment has reached a five-year high of 5.2%. Video / Herald NOW

A huge pile of tyres, leaking paint tubs and household items dumped down a bank next to a wetland in New Lynn is being investigated by Auckland Council.

Last week, a volunteer stumbled upon the illegal dumping while taking a boat down to the Whau River, and led efforts to remove about 10cu m of discarded rubbish, but noted a lot of the trash could not be reached.

In a post on a New Lynn Facebook page, the volunteer said it was not the first time rubbish had been dumped at the spot.

The bulk of the rubbish was discarded car tyres, tonnes of household rubbish, large pieces of painted timber, around 30 dumped paint tubs with paint still in them that was leaking out and a huge beanbag that had been spilling beans everywhere and that were almost impossible to collect.