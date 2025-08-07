A huge pile of tyres, leaking paint tubs and household items dumped down a bank next to a wetland in New Lynn is being investigated by Auckland Council.
Last week, a volunteer stumbled upon the illegal dumping while taking a boat down to the Whau River, and led efforts toremove about 10cu m of discarded rubbish, but noted a lot of the trash could not be reached.
In a post on a New Lynn Facebook page, the volunteer said it was not the first time rubbish had been dumped at the spot.
The bulk of the rubbish was discarded car tyres, tonnes of household rubbish, large pieces of painted timber, around 30 dumped paint tubs with paint still in them that was leaking out and a huge beanbag that had been spilling beans everywhere and that were almost impossible to collect.
The volunteer said most of the rubbish would have flowed into the Whau River and out to sea, “which is why we do what we do”.
The volunteer did not place the blame on anyone, but hoped people seeing photographs of the illegal dumping might think twice about discarding things like used tyres, paint tubs and household rubbish.
Justine Haves, the council’s general manager of waste solutions, was unaware of the illegal dumping until contacted by the Herald, but said the matter would be investigated. Council staff were due to visit the site this morning.
Haves said if anyone saw rubbish being dumped on public land, a private site or on an existing pile and reported it, it would be investigated. Incidents can be reported by calling 0800 NO DUMP (0800 663 867), which operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.