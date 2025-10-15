“They were transported to hospital for medical treatment.”
Harrison said a sum of money was missing from the restaurant, with opportunistic customers believed to have grabbed cash that had been dropped in the car park.
The four offenders remain at large.
Anyone with information that can help police was being asked to contact Police online at 105.police.govt.nz or call 105, using the reference number 251016/6883.
Information could also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 0800 555 111.