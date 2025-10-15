Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Auckland
Updated

Glen Eden restaurant worker attacked by group armed with weapons as customers dined

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Police are investigating after a worker was hospitalised following a violent bar robbery in Glen Eden. Video / NZ Herald

A worker at a West Auckland restaurant has been injured after trying to stop four robbers armed with hammers and bats who stormed the eatery as diners were enjoying their meals.

Police have launched an investigation after the incident at Aroha Restaurant and Bar on Great North Rd, Glen Eden,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save