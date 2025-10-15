Police are investigating after a worker was hospitalised following a violent bar robbery in Glen Eden. Video / NZ Herald

A worker at a West Auckland restaurant has been injured after trying to stop four robbers armed with hammers and bats who stormed the eatery as diners were enjoying their meals.

Police have launched an investigation after the incident at Aroha Restaurant and Bar on Great North Rd, Glen Eden, last night.

Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Harrison said four masked offenders arrived at the restaurant at 10.25pm with customers still dining inside.

“A worker who attempted to engage with the offenders was assaulted, sustaining moderate injuries.