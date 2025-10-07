Advertisement
Former real estate agent Aaron Drever jailed for eight months for concealing income while bankrupt

Convicted fraudster Aaron Drever (right) pictured while working as a caterer at a function in Parnell attended by Prime Minister Chris Luxon in March last year. Photo / Alex Burton

A disgraced real estate agent and convicted fraudster has been handed eight more months in prison for deception.

Aaron Carl Drever is already behind bars for insolvency crimes but was sentenced this week to more jail time for concealing income from the Official Assignee while an undischarged bankrupt.

