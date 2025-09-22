Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Auckland
Updated

Developer’s consultant criticises Auckland Transport over Milldale speed bumps, AT points says Fulton Hogan responsible

Bernard Orsman
Auckland Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Henri Labuchagne encounters 22 speed humps on the drive home through Milldale. Video / Annaleise Shortland

The large number of speed bumps at Milldale is driven by the “nut jobs” at Auckland Transport, says the marketing consultant for the newly built suburb north of the city.

Warren Frogley, who has been marketing Milldale for the developer Fulton Hogan since work began on the suburb, was asked

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save