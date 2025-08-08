And there it is – one of 23 new electric trains, painted blue and yellow with the round “AT” logo. It’s ready to travel through the 3.4km tunnels that caused so much disruption over the years, but today, it’s all about celebration.

The so-called “test train experience” kicks off gently, building up to the line speed of 70km/h into New Zealand’s first underground railway, which, incidentally, forms part of the Main Trunk line extending to Wellington, 684km away.

Right away, you can see it’s a new setup. The tunnels, built from curved concrete panels, are spacious enough to house an emergency walkway alongside trays carrying hundreds of kilometres of cabling. It’s exceptionally quiet and smooth, with no rolling sensation on the curves and none of the familiar feeling of descending or climbing 70m along the route.

Before you know it, you’re at the first of two new underground stations – Karanga-a-Hape. That’s when the sheer scale of the project hits you. You’re 42m below Karangahape Rd, with twin platforms stretching 220m and one of the longest escalators in Australasia. It’s a bit of a shame the train doesn’t stop here. It would have been a great chance for the Prime Minister and other VIPs to get a proper look at the size and design elements of it all.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon aboard one of the new electric trains that will use the City Rail Link. Photo / Michael Craig

Next up is Te Waihorotiu station, another short ride away, tucked under Albert St between Victoria and Wellesley Sts. Again, no stop, just a quick glimpse of what’s to come when the CRL officially opens. You’re now 15m underground, passing a platform with sleek black panels etched with elements of Tāmaki Makaurau and a dramatic X-shaped beam hanging above the escalators.

Above that is a concourse that feels more like an international airport, lit by seven skylights punched into Albert St, each one representing a star from Matariki.

The train keeps rolling down Albert St, swings right under Commercial Bay and arrives at Waitematā Station (Britomart), where the new tunnels connect with the existing platforms, wrapping up the 3.4km journey. It took six minutes today, but with stops, the journey is nine minutes.

From Waitematā, it’s a turn at The Strand and back to Maungawhau for what was a historic train trip.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.