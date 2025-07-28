Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Bakery boom: Gourmet K’ Rd pie shop due to expand to three more Auckland locations

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Chef Lewis Mazza-Carson's Auckland pie business has been so successful he has plans to expand. Photo / Corey Fleming

Chef Lewis Mazza-Carson's Auckland pie business has been so successful he has plans to expand. Photo / Corey Fleming

When gourmet baker Lewis Mazza-Carson opened his pie shop in Auckland’s Karangahape Rd last year he made 50 pies. They sold out in an hour.

Soon punters were regularly queuing round the corner and down the hill at Pie Rolla, on the corner of K’ Rd and Howe St

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save