Auckland Transport to be stripped of most powers

The Government has set out the fine print for its promised shake-up of Auckland Transport, pledging to have the new set-up in place within a year.
Transport Minister Chris Bishop and Auckland Minister Simeon Brown unveiled the legislation at a media conference on Friday morning alongside Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown,who declared it a “major victory” for Aucklanders.
Under the plan – first announced in December – Auckland Transport will be stripped of most of its powers and will refocus on delivering public transport.
Auckland Council will instead take charge of all major decisions, including policy, planning and road delivery and management.
The city’s mayor and 20 councillors will be responsible for major roads and the city centre, while local boards will have oversight of smaller roads, including speed limits, parking, event closures and cycleways.
Bishop described the changes to Auckland transport as the “most significant” since the super city was created in 2010.
“Auckland’s transport system needs strong, appropriate governance to ensure people and goods can move across the city efficiently and safely, while ensuring value for money from every dollar spent by central government and Auckland Council,” Bishop said.
“These changes mean that Auckland Council’s elected members will be directly accountable to the public for most transport decisions that affect the daily lives of Aucklanders.”
Brown said that would restore democratic legitimacy: “For too long, Auckland Transport has failed to listen to Aucklanders and take their views into account.”