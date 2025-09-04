NZ Herald Morning News Update | Plea for clarity on new immigration laws and Carter Holt Harvey confirms Eves Valley sawmill closure.

Auckland Transport to be stripped of most powers

The Government has set out the fine print for its promised shake-up of Auckland Transport, pledging to have the new set-up in place within a year.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop and Auckland Minister Simeon Brown unveiled the legislation at a media conference on Friday morning alongside Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown, who declared it a “major victory” for Aucklanders.

Under the plan – first announced in December – Auckland Transport will be stripped of most of its powers and will refocus on delivering public transport.

Auckland Council will instead take charge of all major decisions, including policy, planning and road delivery and management.

The city’s mayor and 20 councillors will be responsible for major roads and the city centre, while local boards will have oversight of smaller roads, including speed limits, parking, event closures and cycleways.