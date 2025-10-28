Advertisement
Home / New Zealand / Auckland

Auckland tenancy dispute boiled over into stabbing murder, Crown alleges

Reporter & Deputy Head of News·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Finauga "Lee" Faatoia and wife Sarah. Lee Faatoia was fatally stabbed during an altercation in April last year at a Mt Wellington property. His wife had told him she had a bad feeling about his plan to visit the property.

Simmering tensions between a landlord and her two tenants boiled over into murder when a hired man dressed in military fatigues and armed with a Bear Grylls “survival knife” stormed a Mt Wellington flat to “rough” up two boarders and convince them to leave, the Crown alleges.

Finauga Faatoia, 40,

