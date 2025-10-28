Finauga "Lee" Faatoia and wife Sarah. Lee Faatoia was fatally stabbed during an altercation in April last year at a Mt Wellington property. His wife had told him she had a bad feeling about his plan to visit the property.
Simmering tensions between a landlord and her two tenants boiled over into murder when a hired man dressed in military fatigues and armed with a Bear Grylls “survival knife” stormed a Mt Wellington flat to “rough” up two boarders and convince them to leave, the Crown alleges.
Finauga Faatoia, 40,burst into the couple’s bedroom, telling them to “get the f*** out”, a murder trial in the High Court at Auckland heard yesterday.
But the intimidation tactics were about to backfire.
Fearing he and his girlfriend were about to die, the man fetched his own knife and stabbed Faatoia in the jugular.
Though bleeding heavily from a “significant” neck injury that left blood spatter across the bed and bedroom walls, Faatoia didn’t die immediately.
The former actor, whose wife claimed he had worked on Shortland Street and served 16 tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan with the Australian Defence Force, was still moving and making noises.
But instead of leaving him to “succumb to his injury” or offering medical assistance, the man and his girlfriend allegedly dragged Faatoia from the bedroom to an outdoor patio and continued the attack.
During her opening statement, Crown prosecutor Clare Paterson told the jury of five women and seven men that the man rained more blows with his knife into Faatoia’s body.
He also stomped and kicked the victim about the head and face as the woman “encouraged and incited” him.
The Crown alleged the woman then joined in the attack, kicking or stomping Faatoia as he lay face down on the patio floor.
Parts of the incident were captured on CCTV footage, which would be played to the jury, Paterson said, along with mobile phone footage taken by the woman of a knife-wielding Faatoia threatening the couple in the moments before he was fatally stabbed.
The couple are both charged with Faatoia’s murder, of which the woman is accused of being a party to because of her actions in encouraging the violence.
That the man caused Faatoia’s death is not in dispute. However, the defendants argue the killing was in self-defence.
The incident occurred on August 31 last year at a new-build townhouse development in Tomuri Place, Mt Wellington.
The court heard the property had been leased by landlord Rebecca Allcock.
But Allcock didn’t live there. She sublet individual rooms to flatmates – a commercial arrangement she repeated at various other properties across Auckland.
The couple had been living at the property for several months and had got offside with Allcock, the court heard, due to noise issues and rent arrears.
Ten days before the killing, Allcock trespassed the couple and had police visit the property for an alleged breach.
Sarah said she was concerned about Faatoia’s safety, telling him it wasn’t worth the risk.
“I had a really bad feeling. I said, ‘Babe, you don’t have to do this’. He said Rebecca was going to pay him and it was going to help our situation. He said, ‘Don’t worry babe, everything will be okay’.”
The trial continues before Justice Alexander MacGillivray.
Lane Nichols is Auckland desk editor for the New Zealand Herald with more than 20 years’ experience in the industry.
