Under Section 186a of the Fisheries Act 1996, the Oceans and Fisheries Minister can temporarily close fishing areas or restrict fishing methods to protect the customary fishing rights of tangata whenua.
“Alongside the Section 186a closure process, Ngāti Manuhiri will also be placing a rāhui over the same area,” she said.
A rāhui is a traditional Māori practice that places a temporary restriction on an area to allow species and ecosystems to rest and regenerate.
“Together they bring the strength of both cultural practice and government regulation.
“This is why it is important that we all work together – iwi, agencies, and the wider community – to uphold the rāhui and the closure, so that our moana and taonga species have a chance to recover,” MacDonald said.
Fisheries New Zealand fisheries management director Emma Taylor told the Herald it was aware the Ngāti Manuhiri Trust is considering applying for a temporary closure for part of the Whangaparāoa coastline.
“We have not yet received an application,” she said.
“Once an application is received, it would go through the usual statutory processes, including public consultation.
“This feedback helps inform advice to the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries for his consideration.”
David Williams is an Auckland-based Multimedia Journalist who joined the Herald in 2023. He covers breaking news and general topics.