Auckland iwi Ngāti Manuhiri considers closure along Whangaparāoa coastline to halt over-harvesting

David Williams
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust is looking at plans to protect sealife on the Whangaparāoa coastline.

An Auckland iwi is considering seeking the closure of a section of the Whangaparāoa coastline to prevent large groups of people stripping rocks of sealife.

Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust chief executive Nicola MacDonald told the Herald the iwi had been working for a long time to protect species on the

