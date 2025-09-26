Stuff reported a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said they were “called to a full emergency and sent nine fire crew in attendance with a few support”.

Crews from Auckland International Airport Rescue, Mangere, Papatoetoe, Onehunga, Otara, Otahuhu, Manurewa, Ellerslie, Mount Roskill, Papakura are at the airport.

Fire and Emergency NZ told RNZ four fire crews and two support vehicles were at the scene.

They were alerted to the incident shortly after 11am.St John was also responding.

The transtasman Qantas flight QFA141 left Sydney earlier this morning and landed around 11.47am at Auckland.

Moments after the craft landed the Boeing-737 moved off the runway and taxied a short distance away where it has remained for time.

It has since moved to a spot far from the terminal with the rescue vehicles following.

Auckland Airport, Fire and Emergency, police and St John Ambulance have been approached for comment.

More to come

