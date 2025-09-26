Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Auckland
Updated

Auckland International Airport emergency after Qantas flight from Australia lands

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A Qantas flight was surrounded by rescue vehicles when it landed at Auckland International Airport this morning.

A Qantas flight was surrounded by rescue vehicles when it landed at Auckland International Airport this morning.

An emergency is unfolding at Auckland International Airport after a plane landed from Australia and was immediately surrounded by rescue vehicles.

Auckland Airport confirmed emergency services were on standby earlier this morning for an inbound aircraft which had reported issues.

“The aircraft has now landed safely.

”The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save