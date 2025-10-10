Decontamination taking place at Auckland Central Fire Station last night, after tests revealed the presence of asbestos. Once widely used in buildings, asbestos can cause cancer, asbestosis and lung scarring.
Auckland’s busiest fire station has been evacuated because of asbestos found in the building.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand confirmed positive results for asbestos in dust samples from Auckland Central Fire Station.
“Fire and Emergency New Zealand is disappointed to learn of the positive results for asbestos in dust samplesat our Pitt Street Station in Auckland as a result of testing in July 2025”, said Deputy National Commander Megan Stiffler.
“This is a result we were not expecting.
“However, we have no reason to believe that there has been any further spread of asbestos beyond the initial rooms since it was removed in September 2024."