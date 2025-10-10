The safety and wellbeing of firefighters was “of the utmost importance” and the station had been closed, Stiffler said.

Firefighters at Auckland Central Fire Station last night, where asbestos has been discovered.

Precautionary air monitoring and swab testing around the station would take place today.

The New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) Vice President Martin Campbell said the crews at the station had received precautionary decontamination as a result of the asbestos discovery.

“The fire station and the specialist fire trucks based there will be closed and unavailable pending testing that confirms they are free from asbestos.

“These trucks include one of Auckland’s High Reach Heavy Aerials, the Specialist Command Unit, the Rescue Tender, and the High Angle Line Rescue truck.”

Firefighters at Auckland Central Fire Station underwent decontamination after the asbestos discovery, a person at the scene told the Herald.

The union hoped to have more information later, Campbell said.

“However, this raises many questions once again about Fire and Emergency’s policy and procedures, and the Executive Management and Leadership that could allow this to happen.”

A person at the scene told the Herald “every firefighter and fire truck is getting decontaminated.”

Firefighters at Auckland Central Fire Station, the busiest in New Zealand, going through decontamination last night, after asbestos was detected.

Auckland’s busiest fire station was previously out of action in 2023 after an asbestos discovery.

At the time, the substance was discovered after weeks of renovations when the dust had been tracked through the first floor of the accommodation block of the Auckland Central Fire Station.

Asbestos was once widely used in buildings and can cause cancer, asbestosis and lung scarring.