The court heard homicide victim Finauga Faatoia was into body building and had trained in martial arts.
An Auckland actor fatally stabbed in the jugular during a soured tenancy dispute suspected two troublesome boarders at his landlord’s rental had Head Hunters connections, a court has heard.
So he agreed to help the landlord, telling her he had contacts who could confirm potential gang links, including apolice friend who owed him a “favour”.
The actor, Finauga “Lee” Faatoia, 40, died on August 31 last year after bursting into the couple’s Mt Wellington townhouse in full military-style fatigues and armed with a Bear Grylls “survival knife” in a bungled attempt to force the couple from their rented home.
A man in the house grabbed a knife of his own and stabbed Faatoia in the neck before the couple dragged him on to a patio, where Faatoia was repeatedly stabbed about the body, and stomped and kicked about the face and head.
She told the court she had been a property manager since about 2016. Her business model involved leasing multiple properties across Auckland as a “sub-landlord” and then subleasing individual rooms to flatmates.
She said she had about 100 tenants.
The property where Faatoia died, in Tomuri Place, was managed by LJ Hooker on behalf of the owner. Allcock’s company marketed the homes, found flatmates and drew up tenancy agreements for each room.
The court heard the couple had been living in the new build townhouse for several months but had not paid any rent.
Allcock said they were “aggressive” and “high on drugs”. She believed they were consuming methamphetamine.
The couple would regularly lock the main door, restricting access to other flatmates, and often checked security cameras. She suspected people wanted to “get” them.
Other flatmates were afraid of the couple and wanted to leave, Allcock said.
“You are not paying your rent,” Allcock messaged the woman.
“I’m calling Tenancy Services to find out how to evict you fast.”
The woman replied: “I paid a bond you lying b***h. Give it back and then I’ll think about leaving you weird ass c***. Until then f*** yourself.”