Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton, who heads the Auckland City Financial Crime Unit, said that withborder alerts in place, “we believe he ran out of options and is facing up to his charges in the Auckland District Court”.
“This is a great outcome for the Auckland City Financial Crime Unit who had been looking for the 32-year-old.”
Timeline of alleged offending
Wek arrived in New Zealand in March 2024. It’s alleged he set up bank accounts at ANZ and Kiwibank which were used to receive $1.8m in stolen money from five scam victims between May 3 and May 20 that year.
The first victim was a 69-year-old from Wellington who sent $440,000 to a Kiwibank account on May 3. Wek allegedly transferred $433,000 in six payments to an account in the UK.
The second victim was a 75-year-old from Christchurch who sent $700,000 to a Kiwibank account, also on May 3. Wek allegedly transferred $490,000 to separate Australian accounts between May 3 and 7.
About $117,000 of the money was spent on ”luxury items" at high-end jewellery stores, police said. Another $49,000 went on miscellaneous transactions and cash withdrawals.
The third victim was a 73-year-old from Christchurch who sent $200,000 to an ANZ account on May 15. Wek allegedly transferred $177,000 to accounts in the UK, United Arab Emirates and Vietnam.
Cash withdrawals were also made, totalling $18,000.
The fourth victim was a 78-year-old from Northland who sent $200,000 to an ANZ account on May 15. Wek allegedly transferred the money to a UK bank in seven separate payments on May 16 and 17.
The fifth victim, a 41-year-old New Plymouth woman, sent $300,000 on May 20 to what she thought was a Kiwibank account, believing she was investing in a one-year Kiwibank term deposit.