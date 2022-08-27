Bornean orangutan Melur with her baby Bahmi. Photo / Brett Phibbs

He may be a bit of a celebrity at the moment but Bahmi is more interested in testing out his climbing skills and snacking on bits of lettuce than the fame.

For the first time in 16 years, visitors to Auckland Zoo get to see a baby orangutan after the primate's birth this year. And he'll feature in a new book celebrating the zoo's 100th anniversary this year.

Bahmi is the second offspring of Bornean orangutans Melur, 34, and Charlie, 41. The first, Madju, was born in 2006 and was relocated to Busch Gardens in Tampa, Florida in 2015, to be paired with a breeding female. He has since fathered a son.

Bahmi, who weighed about 1.5kg when born in March, is now about 4kg but is steadily putting on weight as he starts eating more solids.

Bahmi is practicing his climbing skills. Photo / Brett Phibbs

His teeth haven't all come through but his gums are hardened and he's become interested in what his mum eats, including mashed pumpkin, kale and lettuce.

But he also still likes to suckle on mum - sometimes orangutans can nurse up until the age of 8 for comfort.

His strength is increasing too.

"Bahmi is extremely wriggly now and just wants to move everywhere because he's so interested in his surroundings," primate keeper Sarah Taylor-Robinson says.

"He's climbing up Melur's arm or onto her head and she's constantly having to reposition herself. It's incredible to see."

Bahmi will begin to venture further from Melur when he turns one, which is also when he'll also begin having more interaction with dad.

Bahmi is the second offspring to mum Melur. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Orangutans can nurse for up to eight years. Photo / Brett Phibbs

There are three species of orangutan in the world - Bornean, Sumatran and Tapanuli - and all are critically endangered.

The illegal destruction of rainforests and peat swamp forests (for timber and growing oil palm plantations) and hunting remain the biggest threats to their survival.

The zoo has been supporting the conservation of orangutans in the wild for more than 20 years.

New Zealanders can help by donating to the Auckland Zoo Conservation Fund or choosing products that use sustainable (deforestation-free) palm oil, and wood and paper that is Forest Stewardship Council-approved.