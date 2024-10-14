Nina pretended not to notice the boys barking, because she didn’t want to give them the satisfaction of a confrontation.
She said she tried to get CCTV footage of the incident from the supermarket – but the boys were standing out of camera range. .
Nina told the Herald she provided police with multiple phone numbers and recordings of threatening messages and an officer twice dismissed the case as not serious.
“She [said] I want you to understand this is going in the pile, but it’s going in the bottom of the pile [under] the real crimes that are committed, the serious crimes.”
Nina could not understand how harassment and threats of blackmail and animal abuse were not a serious police matter.
Police did not respond to Herald questions, but confirmed they were “in the early stages of making inquiries in relation to multiple hoax calls made to a person in relation to a missing animal”.
“Police take all reports of this nature seriously,” the spokesperson said.
Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.