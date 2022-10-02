Indonesia football match death toll revised, what the opposition's calling “tax on tax” and clear signs Ukraine’s making progress in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Family of a 21-year-old Auckland woman are extremely worried for her wellbeing after she has again gone missing.

Police are continuing to appeal for the public's assistance to locate Aimee-Jane Smith who went missing from St Heliers.

This is the second time she has gone missing this week, the 21-year-old was first reported missing from St Lukes Mall on Wednesday, September 28, around 4.30pm.

Smith's car, containing her handbag and phone, was left in the mall car park.

She was located by Police and the next day, Friday, September 30, in the early hours of morning she went missing again from her home.

Police seek public's help to locate 21-year-old Aimee-Jane Smith who went missing for a second time within last week. Photo / NZ Police

"We have looked all over the eastern bay area, community patrol, police, Sars - all have been very helpful. However, we have not had any leads so far," her sister, Charly Smith, said

"We ask anyone in Auckland to check in reserves or forests where she might have gone into.

"She doesn't have anything, no phone, driver's licence, bag or her passport. She has nothing on her."

Yesterday, community members began a search party for Smith. A lot of people had come forward on local pages to offer to search, and their details were passed on to family/ friends who were also still searching.

Aimee-Jane Smith has a S shaped tattoo on her left leg. Photo / Supplied

Smith was wearing grey trackpants on the day she went missing and has a distinctive "S" shaped tattoo with patterns down her leg, her sister said.

"We just want to find her and bring her home."

A Police spokesperson said they urge anyone with any information to call them on 111.

"Information can also be provided by calling Police on 105 referencing file 220930/4710.

"We would also like to take this opportunity to thank all those who have already contacted Police with information. Police thank you for your help."