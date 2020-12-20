Auckland will provide thrilling spectacle for America's Cup

Peter Burling waves to race fans during the ACWS racing on the Hauraki Gulf. Photo / Michael Craig

The breeze may have gone into hiding on the Hauraki Gulf yesterday for the Prada Christmas Race, but the previous three days had shown the potential for the Prada Cup Challenger Series, starting on January 15, and the America's Cup, which Emirates Team New Zealand will defend, in March.

American Magic beating Team New Zealand Te Rehutai during Race 4 on the first day of the Prada America's Cup World Series. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli showed some real speed - and style - over the race days. Photo / Michael Craig

The first two days of racing, held on showcase arena of Course C, between North Head and Orakei, provided plenty of excitement and some very close racing that will whet the appetite of yachting fans and casual spectators alike.

There were some spectacular moments like this move from Team NZ over American Magic on the first day. Photo / Dean Purcell

Course C seen from North Head is the showcase course for the America's Cup. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Saturday showed that, even when the wind is lighter, there are still plenty of thrills with some very close racing between New Zealand and the challengers from Italy and the US.

It was also a day for waterborne spectators to come out in force, the sheer numbers of which delayed the racing as the racecourse was moved and pleasure craft were herded from the race area.

All sorts of craft were out in force to watch the racing. Photo / Michael Craig

The ACWS was a chance for America's Cup fans to get up close and personal before the real racing begins next year. Photo / Mike Scott

If the Auckland weather is as spectacular over the rest of summer as these past few days then America's Cup fans around the world are in for a real treat over the next three months.

Te Rehutai and the crew are very slick and very fast. Photo / Michael Craig