Auckland will provide thrilling spectacle for America's Cup

The breeze may have gone into hiding on the Hauraki Gulf yesterday for the Prada Christmas Race, but the previous three days had shown the potential for the Prada Cup Challenger Series, starting on January 15, and the America's Cup, which Emirates Team New Zealand will defend, in March.
The first two days of racing, held on showcase arena of Course C, between North Head and Orakei, provided plenty of excitement and some very close racing that will whet the appetite of yachting fans and casual spectators alike.
Saturday showed that, even when the wind is lighter, there are still plenty of thrills with some very close racing between New Zealand and the challengers from Italy and the US.
It was also a day for waterborne spectators to come out in force, the sheer numbers of which delayed the racing as the racecourse was moved and pleasure craft were herded from the race area.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
If the Auckland weather is as spectacular over the rest of summer as these past few days then America's Cup fans around the world are in for a real treat over the next three months.