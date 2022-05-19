MetService Auckland weather: May 20th.

The Auckland Harbour Bridge has been closed due to strong winds.

Waka Kotahi is warning Aucklanders to delay travel or use State Highway 16 via West Auckland, with winds tipped to hit more than 95km/h.

UPDATE 10:00AM

Due to strong winds reaching over 95kph, the #SH1 Harbour Bridge is now CLOSED. Delay your journey or consider using #SH16 and #SH18 as an alternative route. ^LB https://t.co/G0OwmyIiKx pic.twitter.com/iWIQuIgsip — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 19, 2022

Meanwhile a tree has falled on a person in Cambridge and they are trapped.

Northern Fire and Emergency shift manager Jordan Barnett said a fire truck and two support vehicles were currently at the scene at Victoria Square.

The person remains trapped.

Police received reports of the incident around 10.04am and are on their way to the scene said a police spokesperson.

The wild weather is ramping up across Auckland as heavy showers, thunderstorms and blustery winds start to batter the region.

MetService is warning the City of Sails is in the firing line of a fierce band of wet weather this morning that includes lightning and wild winds.

Road authorities are on alert with fears the wind could get so bad the Auckland Harbour Bridge will need to close lanes for safety.

There is currently a severe thunderstorm watch in store for neighbouring Waikato with a fresh warning of storm-forced winds and small tornados.

It comes as parts of the Horowhenua was left in chaos after a tornado ripped through the western region before dawn this morning.

🌧🌧🌧



Heavy showers incoming for Auckland - might even be a flash of lightning.



Blustery winds too!https://t.co/7k3nmdWQwx pic.twitter.com/03vI6kZMSv — MetService (@MetService) May 19, 2022

MetService earlier warned that severe gales were possible for parts of the country today and across the weekend with strong wind watches in force across much of the North Island and parts of the South Island.

This morning Waka Kotahi issued a fresh warning for vehicles using the Auckland Harbour Bridge warning that strong winds could see lane closures across the day.

It warned motorists should be prepared for possible lane closures and delays on the bridge between 10am-7pm with high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists recommended to use the western ring route instead.

AKL HBR BRIDGE - STRONG WINDS

Be prepared for possible lane closures and delays on the #SH1 Harbour Bridge between 10am-7pm today as a wind warning has been issued. High sided vehicles and motorcyclists are advised to use #SH16 & #SH18 as an alternative route. #DriveSafe ^LB pic.twitter.com/auZFEwwlgy — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 19, 2022

The unruly weather comes as Mother Nature is set to unleash a full smorgasbord of wintry conditions on New Zealand today with snow, gales and rain forecast for many parts of the country.

Snow is forecast to fall across most of the South Island as well as parts of the lower and central North Island today and over the weekend.

MetService has issued road snowfall warnings for Crown Range Rd, Milford Rd, Desert Rd, Lewis Pass and Arthurs Pass for the next 24 hours.

Snow is expected to drop to 400m in Southland and Otago, 800m in the Canterbury High Country and 1000m for the central and southern North Island.

"This will be the lowest snow many have seen so far this year," MetService said.

Temperatures have also dropped considerably in the South Island with a high of 12C expected in Christchurch today, a stark difference from the high of 20C yesterday.

While temperatures in the upper North Island will stay relatively warm, gale warnings have been issued for Auckland's Hauraki Gulf, Manukau Harbour, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and Bream Head in Northland to Cape Colville.