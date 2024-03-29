Revellers were throwing drinks from the balcony on Princes Wharf, shouting gang references. Video / Supplied

Four people have been arrested after police used riot shields and pepper spray to break up a wild party on Auckland’s waterfront last night.

Witnesses say revellers were yelling gang references and some jumped from the balcony at Shed 20 Princes Wharf Apartments on Quay Street, into a car park to try and evade police.

Police said at about 7.20pm they received a report of drinks being thrown off the balcony.

When they arrived, a fight involving multiple people broke out, resulting in several being taken into custody.

Police are yet to release details on what charges have been laid.

Those arrested were bailed overnight, a police spokeswoman said this morning.

Some involved in the fight received treatment for injuries.

Police form a line outside Viaduct Apartments after a party got out of hand. Photo / David Williams

Glass at the entrance to the apartments was smashed.

A woman at the scene told Newstalk ZB a group of people were screaming at about 50 police officers from the balcony.

She said five or six of men came down a lift and ran out of the entrance, straight at police officers.

”That’s when I heard glass smash and tear gas or pepper spray go off.

Broken glass near where a party was broken up by police. Photo / David Williams

”A man who was just a bystander was screaming at police saying he had been pepper sprayed for no reason and his eyes were really swollen and red.”

She said around five or six people were sitting outside Shed 20, some bloodied and in handcuffs.

The woman said about 15 police officers had made a barricade around the building so no one could come in and out.

Another witness said it started just after 6,30pm. He said police initially came to move the group from drinking outside.

Disturbance at Shed 20 on Princes Wharf, Quay Street, near the Hilton has police stopping people from entering or leaving an apartment block. Photo / David Williams

”The police came back after they started throwing bottles and making noise.”

The fight happened when the police were on site.

One woman waiting to get back into her building and was told by police to park her car but she would have to wait until she could return. She was not told what was happening.

Another witness said she came home to see just one squad car. It was soon joined by about 15. She saw eight people being arrested.

“The people who were being arrested were shouting a lot of gang references, like Comencheros.”