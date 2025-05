The AT building at Viaduct Harbout in Auckland has been evacuated by police after reports of a suspicious package.

“All AT staff are safe and out of the building and we will re-enter when clearance is provided by Police,” the spokesperson said.

A police spokeswoman said specialist search teams were sent to the building.

Police had “cleared the location and there is no cause for concern,” she said. Cordons have since been lifted.

Police were sent to the Viaduct Harbour Ave building at 1pm after reports of the suspicious item being left in reception, the spokeswoman said.

“Cordons were put in place and the building evacuated as a precaution.”

- More to come.