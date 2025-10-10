Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland Transport under pressure over Scott Point road closure plan

RNZ
5 mins to read

Scott Rd in Scott Point, Auckland, will be reduced to one lane for two months while roadworks take place. Photo / Calvin Samuel, RNZ

Scott Rd in Scott Point, Auckland, will be reduced to one lane for two months while roadworks take place. Photo / Calvin Samuel, RNZ

By Calvin Samuel of RNZ

Residents in one of the country’s fastest growing suburbs say they are being held hostage to roadworks as their only access road is about to be reduced to one lane for at least a month.

Access to Scott Point in Auckland

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save