Auckland Transport to increase street-parking prices by $1 an hour from next week

Auckland Transport (AT) has announced hourly rates for on-street parking and at carpark buildings it manages will go up from Monday, August 28. Photo / File

Parking prices in Auckland will increase by $1 an hour from next week, after “clear direction from Mayor Wayne Brown to review” the charges.

Auckland Transport (AT) has announced hourly rates for on-street parking and at car park buildings it manages will go up from Monday, August 28.

The daily weekday price cap at the Downtown Car Park, however, will drop from $40 to $24, a move to address its low use during the week. The cap for evenings and weekend parking will increase from $10 to $15.

It is the first time region-wide parking prices have changed in over a decade, AT said.

Brown sent a Letter of Expectation to AT last December, saying “one key area AT should investigate is increasing revenue from parking” as part of reducing its reliance on ratepayer funding.

AT’s executive general manager of service delivery, Andrew Allen, said the hikes would bring parking prices in line with public transport fares.

“We have had strong feedback from many Aucklanders that if we are reviewing the cost of our public transport fares each year, we should be doing the same for our parking charges,” Allen said.

“These changes are also consistent with AT’s Room to Move strategy which outlines how Auckland’s management of parking can help improve the efficiency of our roads, while keeping parking options available for Aucklanders who need them,” he said.

“The extra revenue generated each year will go towards covering AT’s operating expenses, including for running Auckland’s public transport network and continuing to deliver road safety programmes.”

As part of the announcement, free weekend parking will be trailed at the Toka Puia car park in Takapuna.

While price caps will change for the Downtown Car Park, there will be no change at other AT parking facilities.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.



