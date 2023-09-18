The average speed cameras have been set up on two roads in Auckland.

Motorists have been caught travelling up to 110km/h on two busy roads in Auckland using point-to-point cameras.

But while speeds have been clocked up to nearly three times the 40km/h speed limit on Nelson St leading in to the central city and the 50km/h speed limit on Upper Harbour Drive, the cameras are still in the trial phase.

Auckland Transport has six of the point-to-point cameras to determine the average speed between two points - four on Nelson St and two on Upper Harbour Drive.

A spokeswoman for AT said the camera were installed on January 22 and remain in place as a trial while Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and the Ministry of Transport review the rules and legislation governing the use of safety cameras.

She said motorists caught speeding by the cameras are being issued with warnings, saying they have been clocked driving anywhere from 45km/h to 110km/h.

Until the legislation is passed, AT is unsure what the fines will be.

The trial is separate to a camera trial Waka Kotahi did in Auckland last year, that snapped nearly 200,000 motorists using cellphones and spotted 42,500 seatbelt offences.

The six-month trial used new cameras at two highway spots and one local road that can see inside a car.

The use of cameras to nab people using cellphones and seat offences requires a law change, and Waka Kotahi has no plans at this stage to use the technology if the law permits.