Auckland Transport director Tommy Parker quits board

Tommy Parker has resigned from the board of Auckland Transport. Photo / Michael Craig

The head of Auckland’s light rail project has quit the board of Auckland Transport, in the latest departure since Wayne Brown became mayor.

Tommy Parker revealed today he had resigned from Auckland Transport’s board.

He is the chief executive of the Auckland Light Rail project.

“I am passionate about transport and delivering great outcomes to benefit Auckland and wider New Zealand. I am proud of the contributions I have made as a board member serving the people of Auckland,” Parker said today.

“My decision to resign now gives me the opportunity to focus on progressing the successful delivery of a light rail project that is vital for Auckland

“I am leading a world-class team of experts on the planning and design phase of the project and their work, together with the establishment of Auckland Light Rail Ltd as an independent Crown company, are combining to build momentum for a project that will make our city an even greater place to call home.”

Parker’s departure follows new Mayor Brown calling for the board of Auckland Transport to resign.

The board’s chairwoman Adrienne Young-Cooper quit the role the day Brown was elected to office.

The new mayor has already told AT he wants to see a “complete change in approach”.

In a written directive to acting AT chairman Wayne Donnelly last month, Brown said he is seeking a “complete change in approach” by the transport body.

“You appear to have been focused on changing how Aucklanders live, using transport policy and services as a tool,” Brown said.

“Instead, AT must seek to deeply understand how Aucklanders actually live now, how they want to live in the future, and deliver transport services that support those aspirations.”















