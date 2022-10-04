Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Auckland Transport asks Government to 'urgently' review immigration settings as bus driver shortage bites

Georgina Campbell
By
3 mins to read
Coroner probe into Instagram concerns, manhunt underway after attempted kidnapping and property prices fall at their fastest in 14 years in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Coroner probe into Instagram concerns, manhunt underway after attempted kidnapping and property prices fall at their fastest in 14 years in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Auckland Transport, Environment Canterbury, and Greater Wellington Regional Council say immigration settings need to be urgently reviewed to address the country's bus driver shortage.

The chairpersons of the three organisations have penned a joint letter

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.