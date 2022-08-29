A plea to look at the why when it comes to youth offenders, Gloriavale again under the spotlight and the search for a seafarer missing overboard put on hold in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A plea to look at the why when it comes to youth offenders, Gloriavale again under the spotlight and the search for a seafarer missing overboard put on hold in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Auckland Transport says the bus driver involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian in Pukekohe this morning will be provided with wellbeing support and stood down as authorities investigate the incident.

A pedestrian was hit by a bus at a busy Pukekohe roundabout connecting King St and Manukau Rd, and emergency services were called around 9.40am. The person died at the scene.

The crash happened in an area that has been earmarked for a "series of safety improvements" which AT had been engaged with the local community about.

AT executive general manager, safety, Stacey van der Putten said the pedestrian's death was an absolute tragedy.

"Our AT team was heartbroken to hear the news this morning. Our thoughts are with the person's family at this awful time."

The driver of the bus involved will be stood down and provided with wellbeing support while police, the bus operator and AT's safety team investigated the circumstances of the incident, van der Putten said.

The local transport authority was currently engaging with the Pukekohe community on safety improvements for the busy area near the train station and bus interchange.

"This crash is a painful reminder of the importance of projects like this which are designed to keep Aucklanders safe no matter how they're travelling."

Earlier today, a retailer said "about 20" police officers as well as St John staff and firefighters responded to the incident.