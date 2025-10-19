Britomart Train Station, Auckland City, 07 March 2020
Auckland trains will be shut down over Labour weekend, due to the ongoing rail upgrades needed to prepare for the opening of the City Rail Link next year.
Auckland Transport said there will be no trains running between Friday, October 24, to Monday, October 27, allowing for vital around-the-clock work.
Rail replacement buses will operate across all train lines.
Auckland Transport (AT) spokeswoman Stacey van der Putten said the closure will allow crews to begin some vital work, including essential upgrades, and the start of building new pedestrian bridges at three stations to improve safety as train frequencies increase.
“We schedule this type of work as close as possible to long weekends to help reduce disruption as much as possible, and squeeze in as much work as we can,” said van der Putten.
“Don’t forget that Friday, 24 October, is still a normal workday for many people. Plan ahead to make travel as smooth as possible.
“We’re grateful for people’s patience.”
Auckland’s rail network has already been closed on numerous occasions this year, including weeks of shutdowns in January and April, while there were also closures over the King’s Birthday and Matariki long weekends. There have also been partial closures during school holiday periods.
Passengers can visit the AT website for detailed information on replacement bus routes, station-specific maps, and journey planning tools.
Other work being conducted includes the wide installation of new fibre and cables, while a new jet fan is being installed at the Waitematā station, and old fencing is coming down with new signage going up.