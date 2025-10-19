Advertisement
Auckland trains shut down over Labour weekend for City Rail Link upgrades

NZ Herald
Britomart Train Station, Auckland City, 07 March 2020

Auckland trains will be shut down over Labour weekend, due to the ongoing rail upgrades needed to prepare for the opening of the City Rail Link next year.

Auckland Transport said there will be no trains running between Friday, October 24, to Monday, October 27, allowing for vital around-the-clock work.

