Britomart Train Station, Auckland City, 07 March 2020

Auckland trains will be shut down over Labour weekend, due to the ongoing rail upgrades needed to prepare for the opening of the City Rail Link next year.

Auckland Transport said there will be no trains running between Friday, October 24, to Monday, October 27, allowing for vital around-the-clock work.

Rail replacement buses will operate across all train lines.

Auckland Transport (AT) spokeswoman Stacey van der Putten said the closure will allow crews to begin some vital work, including essential upgrades, and the start of building new pedestrian bridges at three stations to improve safety as train frequencies increase.

“We schedule this type of work as close as possible to long weekends to help reduce disruption as much as possible, and squeeze in as much work as we can,” said van der Putten.