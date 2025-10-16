All western line trains in Auckland between Avondale and Swanson are cancelled due to an emergency incident at the former, Auckland Transport says.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

All western line trains in Auckland between Avondale and Swanson are cancelled due to an emergency incident at the former, Auckland Transport says.

Trains on Auckland’s western line have been suspended after a vehicle and train crashed at Avondale this morning.

Police say Chalmers St is closed following the collision which happened around 8.20am.

There were no reports of injuries, said a spokesperson.

A post on the Auckland Transport app told commuters that because of an “emergency services incident” at Avondale, all western trains were cancelled between Avondale and Swanson.

The scheduled buses are accepting rail tickets.