Trains on Auckland Western Line cancelled after crash at level crossing

NZ Herald
All western line trains in Auckland between Avondale and Swanson are cancelled due to an emergency incident at the former, Auckland Transport says.

Trains on Auckland’s western line have been suspended after a vehicle and train crashed at Avondale this morning.

Police say Chalmers St is closed following the collision which happened around 8.20am.

There were no reports of injuries, said a spokesperson.

