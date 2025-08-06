“He was alone, shoeless in his socks and bleeding from his face.”
She said the pair ran back to his girlfriend’s house nearby, where she started to clean him up.
“It was pretty horrific, actually.
“His girlfriend had plastered his eye up before I got there and washed his hands and everything like that.
“It wasn’t until I got home and I took the plaster off, because ... it was still bleeding a bit, I realised when I took the plaster off that his eye was open, like his eyelid had been cut open. And he had a chipped tooth.”
‘If my boy hadn’t stopped fighting, it could have been worse’
His mother said he is now recovering well and even asked to go back to school today.
“His friends have been really, really good, really supportive,” she said.
“I don’t think they [the boys] realise how serious this stuff can be. If my boy hadn’t stopped fighting, it could have been worse.”
She said his father told him that he didn’t want him to continue catching that train after the attack.
Her son told her the incident occurred in an area that was clearly in view of CCTV.
Police said they are investigating a report of an aggravated robbery at the Avondale train station on Sunday.
Detective Senior Sergeant Anthony Darvill said it was reported that a 15-year-old passenger who had disembarked about 1.30pm was followed off the train by a group of youths who had boarded earlier at New Lynn station.