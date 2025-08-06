Advertisement
Auckland train station assault: Gang of youths attack teen and steal his $300 Nike sneakers

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The mother of a boy who was viciously attacked and robbed by a gang of youths near an Auckland train station has made a desperate plea for the group to be found.

The 15-year-old boy was hospitalised after the unprovoked assault on Sunday while leaving the train station in West Auckland.

