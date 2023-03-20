Services are expected to be delayed and cancelled after a second slip in as many days between the Britomart and Parnell train stations. Photo / Michael Craig

A second slip between the Britomart and Parnell stations in as many days which earlier threatened to cause major train disruptions has been resolved, Auckland Transport says.

Auckland Transport (AT) earlier urged commuters to plan ahead this evening, after the left track heading to Britomart was closed by a fresh blockage.

But almost an hour after initially alerting the problem, AT said train services would return to normal.

Earlier, AT said Western Line services would only operate between Swanson and Newmarket and not continue onto Britomart.

The incident has been resolved and train services are returning to the normal timetable. Due to Rail Network Rebuild stage 2, some stations are closed and Rail Replacement Bus services are operating. For more info visit https://t.co/OWIRikblT3 https://t.co/vYS1vsYujn pic.twitter.com/fEyQuXAUU7 — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) March 20, 2023

Southern Line services were to continue as normal between Britomart and Papakura, using the one open track from Parnell.

Onehunga Line services were to run to Penrose, an AT spokesperson said.

A fleet of rail replacement buses was expected to take passengers to their final downtown destination.

Only one platform was left open at Parnell Station.

“Platform 2 will be used for all services,” the AT spokesperson said.

KiwiRail reported the slip on the line used by the Western and Southern train line services. KiwiRail has been approached for comment.

AT said it would update commuters further.

A spokesperson told the Herald: “Maintainers [are] assessing the extent of the slip and we can update as we know more.”

KiwiRail has reported another slip between Britomart and Parnell. It requires up main to be closed. At Parnell Station, platform 2 will be used for all services. Expect delays and possible cancellations. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/UzXbyEXj9K — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) March 20, 2023

It follows a slip near Parnell yesterday which caused widespread disruptions across the city.

Passengers using the Western Line had to wait up to 30 minutes at Newmarket to get into the city yesterday morning.