Auckland traffic: Two crashes on Auckland's motorways, slow-going for commuters

A crash is blocking one lane on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway and delays are expected.
The crash is in the right lane citybound just prior to St Lukes Rd.
Waka Kotahi asked motoroists to pass with care and be prepared for delays.
It's the second crash on Auckland's motorway network this morning.
Traffic is slow on Auckland's Southern Motorway due to a crash.
A crash is blocking the right lane northbound just after Te Irirangi Drive on-ramp.
A crash happened just after 6am.
A Police media spokesperson said it was a single-vehicle crash and there were no injuries.
Waka Kotahi NZTA is urging motorists to expect delays and to pass with care.
