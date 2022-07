Traffic is being diverted off the Southern Motorway at the Bombay off-ramp. Photo / Supplied

Traffic is being diverted off Auckland's Southern Motorway this morning after a truck caught on fire.

NZTA Waka Kotahi said all southbound traffic is being redirected off the motorway at the Bombay off-ramp.

Due to a truck fire, all southbound traffic is being diverted at the #SH1 Bombay off-ramp on the Southern Mwy. Avoid the area if possible or be prepared for a detour. ^MF pic.twitter.com/tSDbWlKLYV — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) July 10, 2022

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible or be prepared to be detoured.