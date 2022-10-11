There are reduced train services on Auckland's Western Line today. Photo / Michael Craig

Train commuters from West Auckland are being advised of possible delays and disruptions to their usual schedule due to a reduced timetable today.

Auckland Transport says services on the Western Line will run at a reduced timetable as Kiwirail investigates a subsidence issue on the line.

Only a single track will be operational, as a precaution, from this morning.

"Train services will need to operate every 30 minutes between Swanson and New Lynn; with services between New Lynn and Britomart running every 20 minutes," AT said in a statement last night.

People travelling through New Lynn in either direction will need to transfer between trains at the New Lynn stop. There will be staff on site to help passengers.

Hi Rebecca. Trouble on the Western Line is part of a larger issue discovered. More on this this will be released later today. In the meantime further information is available here https://t.co/19DtFQCwHU ^WC — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) October 11, 2022

The subsidence issue was discovered during a routine inspection on Monday.

KiwiRail staff carrying out the inspection spotted movement in an overhead electric pole.

Speed at that particular location was then reduced to 25km/h as preliminary investigations took place. Investigations continued yesterday which ultimately confirmed there was subsidence underneath the track.

Underground investigations will determine how soon work can be completed to allow train services to resume normal service, AT said.

Meanwhile, some delays are also expected after an earlier truck breakdown just after the Mt Wellington Highway off-ramp.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency reported the breakdown about 6.45am. It was blocking the left northbound lane and motorists were advised to pass with care.

It has since been cleared of all lanes. But drivers are told to allow for extra time, still, as northbound delays ease.