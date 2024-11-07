Multiple roads were closed while firefighters worked to extract people from crumbled cars.

Three people are in a serious condition in hospital after a crash that has closed off multiple roads around a West Auckland suburb.

Hato Hone St John staff said two of those seriously injured were taken to Auckland City Hospital, while the third was taken to the Greenlane Medical Centre.

A fourth person suffered minor injuries and has also been taken to Auckland City Hospital for assessment.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the scene at the Portage Rd and Clark St intersection, in New Lynn, just after 11.30am.