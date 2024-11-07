Advertisement
Updated

Auckland traffic: Three seriously injured in crash in New Lynn, multiple roads closed around Portage Rd

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Multiple roads were closed while firefighters worked to extract people from crumbled cars.

Three people are in a serious condition in hospital after a crash that has closed off multiple roads around a West Auckland suburb.

Hato Hone St John staff said two of those seriously injured were taken to Auckland City Hospital, while the third was taken to the Greenlane Medical Centre.

A fourth person suffered minor injuries and has also been taken to Auckland City Hospital for assessment.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the scene at the Portage Rd and Clark St intersection, in New Lynn, just after 11.30am.

A photo from the scene shows a badly mangled car on the footpath and a fallen traffic light.

Police say there are serious injuries after a crash in New Lynn, Auckland.
Wreckage is strewn across the road while firefighters work to extract people from the car.

Auckland Transport said all lanes leading up to the intersection have been closed.

“Avoid this route or expect delays for all traffic, including bus services, through the area until cleared.”

Meanwhile, emergency services are also at a crash in the Glenfield Mall carpark this afternoon, police said.

“It appears two vehicles have collided on the level 4 carpark. Early indications suggest one person has suffered a medical event.”

The public has been asked to avoid the area.

Save

