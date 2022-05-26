A key Auckland motorway link has reopened following a crash and oil spill.
The State Highway 20 southbound connection to SH1 northbound was closed earlier today as crew cleaned up from the crash.
Waka Kotahi initially said the road would likely be closed for several hours "due to a complex clean-up" involving oil on the road.
By 2.30pm, the spill had been cleared and the road was open again.
Southbound delays could be expected through the area.
When the link was closed, motorists were being directed to exit at Lambie Drive and get back on the motorway at Redoubt Rd.