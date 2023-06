Auckland councillors reconvene in a bid to finalise this year’s budget, why airlines are back at war over pricing and how bad has vaping in schools become in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A crash on Auckland’s Southern Motorway involving several vehicles has left all but one lane blocked.

Traffic is backing up on the busy stretch of State Highway 1 between Takanini and Papakura after a multi-vehicle crash initially blocked the right southbound lane at 2.30pm.

Shortly after, Waka Kotahi NZTA said three lanes were blocked and motorists should expect delays.

UPDATE 3:00PM

Lane 1 remains open, with lanes 2 and 3 blocked southbound. Continue to expect delays. ^MS https://t.co/l3KKBCWzhX — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 9, 2023