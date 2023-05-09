Video from across the Auckland region shows the extent of the flooding. Video / Supplied / NZ Herald / West Auckland Emergency Volunteers / Ally Watt / Robert Mignault

Delays and disruption are continuing on water, rail and road networks late this afternoon as Auckland endures another bout of flooding.

There are massive delays across Auckland’s flood-affected motorway network - with authorities urging motorists to stay home this evening if possible - and 10 roads, including the Southeastern Highway at Mt Wellington, remain closed.

Meanwhile, long-suffering public transport users faced more pain with delays, cancellations and detours on the city’s bus network, some ferry services cancelled, and trains running at a reduced frequency.

Southern and Western line train services were earlier suspended because of water on the tracks.

Both are now running at a reduced frequency and speed, Auckland Transport metro services group manager Darek Koper said.

“Train services have now resumed on the Southern and Western Lines, with services running at significantly lower speeds until further clearance is received from KiwiRail.”

The Onehunga Line remains suspended until further notice, while the Eastern Line - much of which is closed because of unrelated track repairs - is running between Manukau and Ōtāhuhu.

The bus network was also experiencing significant delays and higher numbers of cancellations because of heavy traffic and detours on some routes, Koper said.

“Services on the Northern Busway are slower than usual because of damage to a section of busway near Akoranga Station, which is now down to one lane.”

Several buses have also been detoured because of flooding and public transport users are being asked to check the AT mobile app for updates.

“We urge Aucklanders to take extreme care when travelling, with heavy rainfall already causing surface flooding across Auckland. Please stay clear of floodwaters and don’t drive through them as this poses a serious risk to your safety.”

Ferry services are also affected by today’s weather, with a number of services cancelled tonight.

This included two Devonport services before 5pm because of “operational/crewing constraints” and four return West Harbour services between 5.20pm and 6.35pm because of the large amount of debris in the water. The Auckland to Birkenhead return service leaving Auckland at 9.10pm has been replaced by a bus.

“We appreciate how frustrating things have been for our passengers this afternoon and we’d like to thank them for their patience as they’ve waited for our teams to clear queues and get them home safely,” Koper said.

For the latest information about public transport services, Aucklanders should check the AT Mobile App or Live Departures on the AT website. Updates are also made to the Auckland Transport Travel Alerts twitter.

Meanwhile, the following Auckland roads were closed as of 4.30pm:

Coliseum Drive, Albany

Weranui Rd, Wainui

Brixton Rd, Manly

Oteha Valley Rd, Albany

Ihumatao Rd, Mangere

Hendry Ave, Hillsborough

Southeastern Highway, Mt Wellington

Forge Rd, Mt Wellington

Sunnyside Rd, Coasteville

Whittaker Rd, Warkworth

Once home safely, people should stay there, if possible, Koper said.

“We’re asking Aucklanders to avoid travelling this evening once they have made it home safely. For people still needing to travel home we are urging them to be extra careful, with the effects of today’s heavy rain continuing to be felt across the city.”

There were heavy patches of traffic congestion throughout the region and a number of road closures in place, particularly north of Auckland, he said.

“For people who do still need to travel tonight we are warning that there will be heavy traffic across the road network for some time, so we are asking them to be patient, careful and considerate towards other road users.”

A state of local emergency has been declared in Auckland as flooding swamps the region, and as a MetService meteorologist warns the most intense rainfall is yet to come.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown, who is in Sydney, has delegated his powers to deputy mayor Desley Simpson.

UPDATE - Pine Harbour Bus Replacement from Queens Wharf

All remaining Pine Harbour Services have been cancelled for the rest of the day.

Replacement busses will be operating from Queens Wharf at 16:00, 17:00 and 18:00.

Expect delays due to heavy congestion across the network. ^CL pic.twitter.com/94kThCgMT8 — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) May 9, 2023

Streams and rivers have burst their banks in parts of the region and schools and daycares across Auckland are evacuating. State Highway 1 at Dome Valley and the Brynderwyn Hills are closed due to flooding, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says.

Auckland Transport has started to replace some ferry services with shuttles due to the weather conditions.

At 1:20 the agency said all remaining Pine Harbour Services had been cancelled for the rest of the day.

“Replacement buses will be operating from Queens Wharf at 16:00, 17:00 and 18:00. Expect delays due to heavy congestion across the network.”

Bus service 24B will be detoured until further notice, due to severe flooding.

Stops missed: 8321, 8322, 8323, 8324, 8325 & 8326. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/0JPNz6WUFq — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) May 9, 2023

Up North, the Brynderwyns have suffered another fleeting reopening as heavy downpours have forced the closure of the vital State Highway 1 link - again.

SH1 Brynderwyn Hills to Waipū and SH1 Dome Valley are now closed due to surface flooding and slips.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said crews are closely monitoring the roads and will reassess “once safe to do so”.

Detours for light vehicles are currently in place via Mangawhai and Waipū, and for heavy vehicles via SH12 and SH14.

Hey @AklTransport I know you’ll likely be trying to do your best. But the peak commuter time is NOW & if you can get more buses on that would be awesome.



This line for the NX1 snakes up around the corner and onto the PWC building mezzanine area. It is the same down at my bus. pic.twitter.com/AWRCHMJjgj — Richard Hills (@RichardHills_) May 9, 2023

However, Waka Kotahi has advised people to check the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner before they head out as the situation is changing rapidly.

The closure is a blow for motorists who only on Monday last week were able to rejoice that the state highway had been reinstated.