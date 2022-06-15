The truck lay on its side following the crash, before the lanes reopened. Photo / Supplied

All southbound lanes near the Te Atatu overbridge have reopened following an earlier truck crash.

But Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says delays can be expected as congestion eases through the area.

Earlier, a truck could be seen lying on the side following the incident as emergency services attended the incident.

The truck crash totally blocked the Te Atatu off-ramp. Photo / Supplied

Waka Kotahi said three of the four southbound lanes of SH16 remain blocked and the Te Atatu Rd overbridge on-ramp has been closed.

"Please avoid the area. Delay your journey or consider using Rosebank Road or Great North Road on-ramp to access SH16," the agency said on Twitter.

FINAL UPDATE 1:30PM

Following an earlier truck crash, all southbound lanes near the Te Atatu Rd overbridge have been reopened. Expect delays as congestion eases through the area. ^MF https://t.co/0sSyzWdiS5 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 15, 2022

Police said emergency services attended to a serious crash on the motorway near the Lincoln Rd, Te Atatu off-ramp. A truck that rolled blocked all citybound lanes.

One person was being treated for moderate injuries, said a spokesperson.