Motorists are being warned to expect delays. Photo / NZTA

Emergency services are responding to a second crash on Auckland's Harbour Bridge today.

The crash is blocking a northbound lane on the bridge.

NZTA is asking drivers to pass the scene with care and expect delays as police work to clear the incident.

The agency issued an alert at 1.15pm today.

SH1 AKL HARBOUR BRIDGE - CRASH - 1.15PM

A crash is blocking lane 3 (of 4) Northbound on the Auckland Harbour Bridge. Pass the scene with care and expect delays as police work to clear the incident. ^AR pic.twitter.com/BU6ntPcACX — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 19, 2021

It comes after another crash involving a truck caused two citybound lanes to be blocked this morning. That crash has since been cleared.