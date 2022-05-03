Voyager 2021 media awards
New ZealandUpdated

Auckland traffic: Police incident closes Northwestern Motorway

Long delays are predicted. Photo / Waka Kotahi

NZ Herald

Auckland commuters face extensive delays this morning after a police incident closed the Northwestern Motorway.

Police are in attendance at an incident near Royal Rd in Massey and have closed a section of the Northwestern Motorway.

Diversions are in place but Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that northbound lanes are closed between Massey and Westgate.

Commuters are warned to avoid the area or face long delays, with delays predicted in both directions.

