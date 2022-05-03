Long delays are predicted. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Auckland commuters face extensive delays this morning after a police incident closed the Northwestern Motorway.

Police are in attendance at an incident near Royal Rd in Massey and have closed a section of the Northwestern Motorway.

Diversions are in place but Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that northbound lanes are closed between Massey and Westgate.

Commuters are warned to avoid the area or face long delays, with delays predicted in both directions.

UPDATE 6:30AM

Please plan ahead if you do intend on using the #SH16 Northwestern Mwy this morning, as delays are likely in both directions. Consider using an alt route if possible. ^MF https://t.co/pgNEnTUf5j — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 3, 2022

