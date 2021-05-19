Auckland traffic: Overheight vehicle forces Waterview Tunnel closure on State Highway 20

The Herald's Grant Bradley rode the Waterview Connection tunnel on his push bike

The Herald's Grant Bradley rode the Waterview Connection tunnel on his push bike

An overheight vehicle forced the temporary closure of the Waterview Tunnel's southbound lanes.

Waka Kotahi NZTA confirmed the closure at 8.50am, meaning southbound motorists faced delays.

SH20 SOUTHBOUND WATERVIEW TUNNEL - 8:50AM

Due to a potential overheight vehicle the Southbound Waterview Tunnel is temporarily closed. Delay your journey until reopening clearance is obtained. ^TP pic.twitter.com/8FbdinAZxW — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 19, 2021

The lanes were closed for about 10 minutes, with a backlog of vehicles reported during that time.

The closure was the result of a potential overheight vehicle trying to travel southbound through the main arterial route.

Motorists were urged to delay their journey through the route if possible until the lanes reopened.