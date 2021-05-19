Auckland traffic: Overheight vehicle forces Waterview Tunnel closure on State Highway 20

An overheight vehicle forced the temporary closure of the Waterview Tunnel's southbound lanes.
Waka Kotahi NZTA confirmed the closure at 8.50am, meaning southbound motorists faced delays.
The lanes were closed for about 10 minutes, with a backlog of vehicles reported during that time.
The closure was the result of a potential overheight vehicle trying to travel southbound through the main arterial route.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Motorists were urged to delay their journey through the route if possible until the lanes reopened.