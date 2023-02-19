An issue at downtown Auckland’s main train station this morning will result in delays and cancellations on train lines around the city.
Auckland Transport issued a travel alert at 6.15am telling commuters that there was a signal issue at the Britomart train station.
“Expect delays [and] cancellations to all train lines,” the alert said.
Road authorities have yet to say whether alternative options - such as extra bus services - will be put on as a result.
- more to come -