Signal issues at Britomart station means there will be cancellations and delays this morning. Photo / File

An issue at downtown Auckland’s main train station this morning will result in delays and cancellations on train lines around the city.

Auckland Transport issued a travel alert at 6.15am telling commuters that there was a signal issue at the Britomart train station.

“Expect delays [and] cancellations to all train lines,” the alert said.

Road authorities have yet to say whether alternative options - such as extra bus services - will be put on as a result.

- more to come -