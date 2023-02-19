Voyager 2022 media awards
Signal issues at Britomart station means there will be cancellations and delays this morning.

An issue at downtown Auckland’s main train station this morning will result in delays and cancellations on train lines around the city.

Auckland Transport issued a travel alert at 6.15am telling commuters that there was a signal issue at the Britomart train station.

“Expect delays [and] cancellations to all train lines,” the alert said.

Road authorities have yet to say whether alternative options - such as extra bus services - will be put on as a result.

- more to come -

