The crash is causing delays for northbound traffic. Image / NZTA

A crash on the Auckland Harbour Bridge on-ramp caused delays for motorists this morning.

Motorists heading northbound were warned to expect delays as authorities worked to clear the incident.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE - 10:10AM

A crash is currently clear of lanes on the Harbour Bridge's centre median after Curran St on-ramp, however is causing some delays for northbound traffic. Allow extra time until fully cleared. ^TP pic.twitter.com/ucqQQC27CW — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 15, 2021

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency alerted the situation on its Twitter page at 10.10am.

"Allow extra time until fully cleared," the notice read.

The vehicles involved was moved to the median strip just after the Curran St on-ramp.

The cash site was cleared at 10.20am.