Auckland traffic: Greenlane crash blocks two lanes, 8km queue

A lane on Auckland's Southern Motorway is blocked by a crash near Greenlane and gridlocked queues are stretching back 8km.
Waka Kotahi NZTA is warning motorists using the motorway to be prepared for long waits after the accident left two southbound lanes impassable just after 2pm.
It said the smash happened between the off-ramp and on-ramp at Greenlane.
A left-hand southbound lane remained blocked after the vehicles were shifted to the side of the road.
Police are at the scene.
"Please expect delays and pass with extra care," NZTA warned.
It said queues on the four lane of stretch of motorway were back to Newmarket.
Soon after, Google traffic maps showed gridlocked queues stretching back St Mary's Bay and adjoining Northwestern Motorway link.
Yesterday the New Zealand Transport Agency warned strong winds were expected to affect the Harbour Bridge today between 6am and 4pm.
It said speed restrictions and lane closures were likely and a full closure possible if winds gusted over 90km/h.
Caution was advised, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles. The agency urged drivers to take care and expect delays.