Auckland traffic: Greenlane crash blocks two lanes, 8km queue

Two lanes are blocked on Auckland's Southern Motorway after a crash this afternoon. Photo / Twitter

A lane on Auckland's Southern Motorway is blocked by a crash near Greenlane and gridlocked queues are stretching back 8km.

Waka Kotahi NZTA is warning motorists using the motorway to be prepared for long waits after the accident left two southbound lanes impassable just after 2pm.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - CRASH - 2:10PM

Due to a crash, two southbound lanes are now BLOCKED between Greenlane off-ramp and Greenlane on-ramp. Police are now on-site. Please expect DELAYS and pass with extra care. The southbound queues are now back to Newmarket. ^LZ pic.twitter.com/maSfYyXB3q — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 11, 2022

It said the smash happened between the off-ramp and on-ramp at Greenlane.

A left-hand southbound lane remained blocked after the vehicles were shifted to the side of the road.

Police are at the scene.

"Please expect delays and pass with extra care," NZTA warned.

It said queues on the four lane of stretch of motorway were back to Newmarket.

Queues of traffic snail back onto the Northwestern Motorway and St Mary's Bay in the city. Image / Google Maps

Soon after, Google traffic maps showed gridlocked queues stretching back St Mary's Bay and adjoining Northwestern Motorway link.

